NY Times ‘expose’ clears President Trump on Russia ties

Claiming to have “obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades,” the NYT admits its findings amount to problems most businesses deal with: “struggling properties, vast write-offs, [and] an audit battle.”
The article also admits “the filings will leave many questions unanswered, many questioners unfulfilled,” and also kills off the idea that President Trump’s finances were somehow linked to Russia. The piece reads: “Nor do [the tax returns] reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia.”
