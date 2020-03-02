Nunes: If GOP re-takes House, subpoenas for ‘dirty cops’ are ‘ready to go’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2020

If Republicans are able to take back the majority in the House, Rep. Devin Nunes vowed that the “dirty cops” involved in the Trump-Russia hoax will be held to account.

“You can be sure of this, if we take the House in November, we have subpoenas ready to go that will continue going after these dirty cops,” the California Republican said during an interview with Fox News on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

For Republicans to regain control of the House, they need a net gain of 18 seats in the November elections.

Nunes blasted Democrats for not taking serious action to make “reforms” in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process.

“What they’re trying to do is a cover-up — they’re trying to cover up the fact that their party was involved in the biggest political scandal in modern U.S. history, where they fed disinformation, likely Russian disinformation from a campaign into the FBI and opened an investigation on the other campaign,” Nunes said.

In his December report, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz identified at least 17 “ significant errors or omissions” in the DOJ’s and FBI’s use of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s unverified dossier when pursuing FISA warrants to wiretap Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

The Justice Department later determined that at least two of the four warrants obtained to spy on Page were invalid.

Nunes also suggested that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was a casualty of the surveillance efforts by former President Barack Obama’s FBI.

“I think that Gen. Flynn has been mistreated would be putting it mildly,” Nunes said. “What’s happened to him should never happen to any American much less a war hero like Gen. Flynn.”

Nunes added: “The frustrating part about this is that I know because I was on the Trump transition team. One of the things Gen. Flynn wanted to do — he thought it was critically important that we empty out the swamp of all the senior intelligence folks who are in Washington, D.C.

“So, they had a real reason to get rid of Gen. Flynn because he was going to downsize the [White House] NSC [National Security Council], downsize the rest of the IC [intelligence community] elements in the swamp [and] push people out in the field because that’s where you get real intelligence. That’s what he wanted to do…and I know that because he told me this … [while] looking at a chart of the people he was going to eliminate.”

Asked by the CPAC event’s moderator — Fox News contributor Dan Bongino — if anyone is going to get locked up for the Obama administration’s spygate scandal and the subsequent efforts by House Democrats to impeach and remove President Donald Trump, Nunes responded:

“The number one person in America who wants people held accountable is the President of the United States, but I will tell you this, the second person in this country that wants these people handled appropriately is sitting right here, me.

“So, I feel your pain. I know what you want. We’re trying to do everything we can — Republicans in Congress to do what we have the power to do. We don’t have handcuffs. We don’t have guns. We don’t have badges. What we can do is provide evidence so we can make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice … I have faith that [U.S. Attorney John] Durham is going to get to the bottom of this.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: