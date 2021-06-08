Nothing organic about this outrage: Gas money for anti-pipeline protesters

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2021

Anti-pipeline activists can gas up without worry as they make their way to Minnesota. Planners of their supposedly independent and organic protest will be picking up the tab.

“Traveling from out of state to remote northern Minnesota can be pricey, but organizers of this week’s Line 3 pipeline protest are seeking to sweeten the deal by reimbursing would-be demonstrators for gas,” Valerie Richardson at The Washington Times reported June 7.

Pipeline protest, free gas… funny. But the bigger reminder is that these people are getting paid.

“The online registration for attendees includes a form to request a gas stipend of up to $555 for those traveling by van from outside the Midwest to the Treat People Gathering, a June 5-8 protest aimed at stopping the Line 3 pipeline project in the name of climate change,” Richardson writes.

“Do you need all or some of your gas costs covered?” the online form states. “We will plan to give average gas stipends based on the distance you’re coming; if that doesn’t seem compatible with your needs or you’re able to cover some of your travel yourself, please select ‘other’ below and indicate how much you need.”

Eco-consciousness is being observed to a certain small extent. “The protest against the project to replace and update the 337-mile pipeline in Minnesota encouraged attendees to carpool,” Richardson noted, “adding that priority for gas stipends would be for ‘Indigenous organizers, pipeline fighters in the Midwest, and cars bringing the greatest number of people.’”

“More than 50 environmental groups are partnering on the protest, including Swedish climate teen Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for the Future; the Sunrise Movement, and the Chicago branch of the Climate Reality Project, founded by former Vice President Al Gore,” the Times’ report continues.

“Honor the Earth, a leader of the anti-pipeline protest, said that 2,000 “water protectors” have registered to attend the gathering, which is slated to peak Monday with events and speeches by celebrities including Jane Fonda.”

