Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in large part due to his brokering of a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated the U.S. President, saying: “The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee:

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

Tybring-Gjedde also mentioned Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

The letter also referenced Trump’s moves to withdraw U.S. soldiers from the Middle East, saying that Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not start a war or drag the U.S. into an international conflict.

Tybring-Gjedde, who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News: “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

He added: “I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.”

