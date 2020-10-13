‘Nobody will touch your Social Security while I’m president’, Trump says

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2020

President Donald Trump promised during a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday that he would not touch seniors’ Social Security.

Trump warned Americans that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would want free health care for illegal immigrants.

“If they let that happen, you would be decimating Medicare and destroying your Social Security,” Trump said. “While I am president no one will touch your Medicare, no one will touch or hurt in any way, shape, or form, your Social Security.”

In his nearly five decades as a Washington insider in the Senate and as vice president Biden on several occasions advocated for cuts to Social Security.

During the Democrat primaries, Bernie Sanders highlighted Biden’s record on Social Security. The Biden campaign complained to fact-checkers at Politifact that his comments were being taken out of context.

“Placed in context, however, Biden’s record on Social Security is far worse than one offhand remark. Indeed, Biden has been advocating for cuts to Social Security for roughly 40 years,” The Intercept’s Ryan Grimm noted.

Biden told the Senate in 1995: “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the government. And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.” (A freeze would have reduced the amount that would be paid out, cutting the program’s benefit.)

Trump on Monday reiterated: “We will strongly protect Medicare and Social Security. And we will always protect patients’ pre-existing conditions.”

The president also touted his efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and end surprise medical billing, two efforts to improve health care for all Americans.

Trump also warned seniors that Biden’s plan for health care, creating a government-paid health care option, would only weaken Social Security and existing plans.

“The Biden plan would destroy Social Security and destroy protections for pre-existing conditions. You will have nothing left,” he said.

