No more talk of ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ in the people’s house

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

Is there a corner group of Americans — somewhere, or anywhere — who actually support plans by the House of Representatives (The People’s House) to “de-gender” the rhetoric and the written words used by its members. In a spurt of asininity led by the aged and mush-mouthed lady speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, changes have been drafted to Rule XXIII of the official House Code of Official Conduct — so buckle up.

Technically, according to Pelosi, the necessary changes are being offered for pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules so as to become “gender neutral,” and to provide a warmer welcome to new members from the LGBTQ community.

As I get it, the actual implementing of this absurd proposed rule change, remains subject to approval by a majority of the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Since the proposal is being pushed by the speaker, and no doubt endorsed by cool and ambitious “squad members,” it is likely to pass. The idea is so incredibly looney that I fear that it will appeal to the full ship of Democrats, or as some refer to the majority members as the “ship of fools.”

Words and phrases scheduled to be struck from the House vocabulary include father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, [and] granddaughter.

The terms would be replaced with parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, [and] grandchild.

The prohibitive list which is lowering the hammer on affectionate words like “Mom” and “Dad,” and very likely, “Nana” and “Papa.” will certainly grow. Comments like “founding fathers” will require a change, and correspondingly, “chairman” will become the “chair.” The Second Commandment, “Honor your Father and your Mother” apparently will be banned from conversations inside the House, and on congressional stationary.

No congressperson should be caught giving a “mother of-pearl” necklace to a beloved daughter (child), lest he or she be hauled before the ethics committee.

Quite an undertaking on the agenda for the new 117th congress. No word on when the vote might come, but right now, Speaker Pelosi and favored colleagues Adam Schiff, Jerold “Fat Jerry” Nadler and Eric Swalwell, who shared pillow talk with a Chinese spy, are advocates of the de-gendering talk as necessary to assuage the offensiveness which the free use of these words and expressions have caused to the gay, lesbian and trans community.

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, blasted the idea of gender word reform as nonsense. In Congress for seven years, Gabbard, a Democrat, had been a candidate for President last year. She opted not to run for another term in congress though her popularity in the island state remains strong.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Gabbard said in an interview… “The proposed rule shows how out of touch lawmakers are with reality and the needs of the American people.”

“Their first act as this new Congress could have been to make sure elderly Americans are able to get the COVID vaccine now alongside front-line health care workers,” Instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, she said, they (House members) are choosing instead to say ‘You can’t say mother or father.”

According to Pelosi, the changes are necessary as the House continues to welcome in new members of the Gay and Trans community. Pelosi, who will turn 81 in March has been a California representative since 1987 and has been speaker, on and off, since 2013. She has a net worth of $120 million, according to on line reports.

Kevin McCarthy, California representative who is the minority leader in the House with 211 Republicans and 222 Democrats, summed it up with one word: “Stupid.”

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.