Networks paid Antifa agent posing as journalist over $70,000 for Jan. 6 Capitol footage

Three news agencies paid a man who identifies as an Antifa activist and was charged with allegedly committing crimes during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol for video footage he captured during the mayhem.

CNN, NBC, and the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) paid John Earle Sullivan thousands of dollars to use video clips he shot inside the building, according to a new court filing.CNN paid $35,000, NBC paid $35,000, and ABC paid $2,375, according to invoices that were filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Sullivan, 26, was arrested and charged last month with multiple crimes on Jan. 6, including violent entry, civil disorder, and disorderly conduct.

