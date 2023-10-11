National Archives reveals 20,000 emails from Biden VP office to Hunter’s investment firm

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2023

The House Oversight Committee in August compiled what amounted to a scorecard of 16 times the committee says Joe Biden “lied about his family’s business schemes.”

They’re going to need a bigger scorecard.

America First Legal, in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, obtained documents showing that Joe Biden during his time as Vice President sent or received more than 20,000 emails between his office and businesses and accounts associated with his son, Hunter Biden, and brother, Jim Biden.

Biden reportedly won the most votes ever at 81,284,000 despite a well-documented record of lying about his record and plagiarism. But if a serial liar aspires to the highest office in the land, scale matters.

The documents, obtained in a FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives, show Joe Biden reportedly sent or received 19,335 emails from Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden’s investment firm; 4,243 emails from Hunter Biden himself; 1,751 emails from Jim Biden; and 3,738 emails from Jim Biden’s Lion Hall Group.

Joe Biden and his White House handlers have repeatedly claimed that he had no connection to his son’s business dealings.

Some of those denials, listed in the Oversight Committee’s 16-lie scorecard, include:

Aug. 28, 2019: Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden: “First of all, I have never discussed with my son, or my brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period. What I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. There will be an absolute wall between the personal and private, and the government. There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there. And I will impose the same kind of strict, strict rules. That is why I have never talked with my son or my brother, or anyone else in the distant family about their business interests, period.”

Sept. 21, 2019: Reporter: “Have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Joe Biden: “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Oct. 16, 2019: Joe Biden: “I never discussed with my son anything having to do with what was going on in Ukraine. That’s a fact.”

April 5, 2022: Reporter: “The President has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?” Jen Psaki: “Yes.”

August 9, 2023: Fox News reporter Peter Doocy: “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what?” Joe Biden: “I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question.”

The Biden Team has further stated that he has no knowledge now about his son’s foreign business dealings, even as Hunter Biden faces scrutiny over potential FARA violations for his lucrative work in China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

A separate FOIA request, filed by Southeastern Legal Foundation, revealed that the National Archives (NARA) is in possession of around 5,400 documents, electronic records, and emails that reveal Joe Biden using pseudonyms that include JRB Ware, Robin Ware, and Robert L Peters.

During Hutner Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer’s testimony before Congress in July, he revealed that Joe Biden had been put on more than 20 speakerphone calls with Hunter Biden’s business partners. Archer also revealed that Joe Biden was “the brand” that Hunter was selling access to.

The House Oversight Committee demanded in September “unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2022- 0121-F, entitled “Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Their Foreign Business Dealings,” which has been published on NARA’s website,” relating to the pseudonym emails.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the Oversight Committee, said the emails include those from Hunter Biden’s associates to members of the then-Vice President Biden’s team, including Kate Bedingfield, who is now with the Biden Administration in the White House. Hunter’s associate Eric Schwerin “wrote to Kate Bedingfield in the Office of the Vice President providing quotes the White House should use in response to media outreach regarding Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.”

