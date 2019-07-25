Mother who says her minor son had sex change without her consent petitions high court for review

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2019

A Minnesota resident says her minor son’s high school principle decided without a court order that he was emancipated, which enabled him to pursue a sex change and obtain narcotics without her consent.

Anmarie Calgaro is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review her case against officials who she says helped her 15-year-old son to change his sex without her consent, The Daily Caller reported on July 24.

Lawyers from the Thomas More Society petitioned the high court to review Calgaro’s case.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” lawyer Erick Kaardal said in a statement announcing the Supreme Court petition on July 22. “Anmarie Calgaro’s child, while a minor, was steered through a life-changing, permanent body altering process, becoming a pawn in someone else’s sociopolitical agenda and being influenced by those who have no legal or moral right to usurp the role of a parent.”

Calgaro says local school and health officials determined her son was emancipated without a court order, and helped him obtain and pay for sex-change services, including hormones, and narcotic drugs.

Her 2016 lawsuit asserts her due process rights were violated, because Minnesota law did not provide her a way to fight the emancipation determination, the Daily Caller report said.

In her suit against the St. Louis County School District and two health care providers, Calgaro argued her 14th Amendment rights were violated. She said her son’s school principle decided without a court order that he was emancipated and barred her from access to his school and health records while the county allowed him to receive government benefits without her consent.

As a result, her son was able to pursue a sex change and obtain narcotics, Calgaro said.

Calgaro’s lawyers are appealing to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling against her from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The United States Supreme Court now has the opportunity to untangle this incompatible and untenable scenario,” Kaardal said. “So, nationwide fit parents can keep parenting without government intervention.”

