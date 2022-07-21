Misinformation: ‘You’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations,’ Biden told America on July 21, 2021

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2022

Since Merriam-Webster is changing definitions on the fly, most recently adding the gender identity narrative to the words “female” and “girl,” it might want to change the definition of “irony” to the following:

Joe Biden told the country on July 21, 2021: “You’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.” On July 21, 2022, the White House announced that the twice injected and twice boosted Biden had tested positive for Covid.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement that Biden “has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Here is what Biden said during a CNN town hall on July 21, 2021:

“But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

CNN personality and town hall moderated Don Lemon did not challenge Biden’s dissemination of misinformation.

Millions of fully vaccinated and boosted Americans have contracted Covid.

Biden would say later: “If you’re vaccinated, even if you do catch the ‘virus,’ quote, unquote — like people talk about it in normal terms — you’re in overwhelm- — not many people do. If you do, you’re not likely to get sick. You’re probably going to be symptomless. You’re not going to be in a position where you — where your life is in danger.”

Again, he was not challenged on this second bit of misinformation by his loyal followers in legacy media.

Three months after Biden made that claim, 10,587 fully vaccinated Americans had died from Covid, according to CDC data.

And the Biden misinformation train just kept shuffling along.

In December 2021, Biden falsely claimed that the vaccinated could not spread Covid.

The White House all but confirmed that when it announced on July 21, 2022 that Biden is now quarantining after contracting the virus.

