‘Misinformation’ is killing us but fear not: Harvard, Soros and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will zap it

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2021

Media WATCH

Leading establishment media figures, including the president of NBC News and the executive editor at The Atlantic, will be taking part in a Harvard University media center summit this autumn aimed at combating “the corrosive forces of misinformation” that “threaten democracy.”

“The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School is proud to announce the Harvard Shorenstein News Leaders Summit, a new program to help newsroom leaders fight misinformation and media manipulation,” a May 12 post on the center’s website reads.

The Shorenstein Center’s 2018-19 annual report reveals funding from notorious globalist “philanthropies” the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

In case you haven’t already figured out what the Ivy League-Big Box media nexus defines as “misinformation,” the statement announcing the summit is more than willing to define its terms.

“The Media Manipulation life cycle model, developed by [Shorenstein Research Director] Dr. Joan Donovan and the Technology and Social Change project, shows that when manipulators attempt to hijack the public’s attention with falsehoods, it is the decisions made by reporters and editors that can make all the difference,” the center proclaims.

“How a story is framed, when it is reported on, the words leading a headline — all of these choices made quickly and on deadline have ripple effects throughout the information ecosystem, and can mean the difference between a lie that’s dead on arrival, and ‘Stop the Steal’ — a lie so big it nearly broke democracy.”

The center clearly enjoys projecting a heroic superhero stance against those who would question what is reported on their television screens and at big-brand news websites.

“Over the course of a semester, the News Leaders cohort will work with one another, and with Shorenstein Center faculty and staff… to develop procedures and protocols for handling this great threat to the media ecosystem, and thereby protecting the functioning of democracy,” the outfit boldly states.

Announced major media personnel appearing at the summit include:

Meredith Artley, Editor in Chief, CNN Digital

Sewell Chan, Editorial Page Editor, Los Angeles Times

Susan Goldberg, Editor in Chief, National Geographic

Sara Kehaulani Goo, Executive Editor, Axios

Adrienne LaFrance, Executive Editor, The Atlantic

Ron Nixon, Global Investigations Editor, The Associated Press

Noah Oppenheim, President, NBC News

Jesse Rodriguez, Vice President of Editorial and Booking, MSNBC

“Misinformation is expanding exponentially, and news organizations must continuously adapt to this new normal and be able to operate at the speed of the internet,” Paul Cheung, Director of Journalism and Technology Innovation at the Knight Foundation, main sponsor of the summit, is quoted as saying. “This program’s success will be driven by giving news leaders the know-how to develop tailored processes and solutions to mitigate misinformation for their newsrooms.”

Yes. Misinformation is very bad. By the way, here’s something Paul Cheung retweeted on his blue checkmark-verified Twitter account. It’s on his timeline right now. “You know the word we’re not hearing enough right now about the people who attacked the Capitol? Nazis.”

“In order to solve a problem like misinformation-at-scale, we need strong news leaders that understand and can call out the competitive and profitable advantages of the growing disinformation industry,” Shorenstein Research Director Donovan asserts. “By teaching news leaders how disinformation happens and under what conditions journalists become vulnerable to media manipulation, we can strengthen the resiliency of the media ecosystem together.”

Apparently, Donovan’s idea of cultivating a healthy media “ecosystem” includes censoring opinions she does not agree with. Donovan is also a member of the Twitter Blue Check Brigade. Her verified account’s timeline shows her retweeting NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue celebrating progressive activist efforts to successfully get the pro-life website LifeSiteNews permanently banned from Facebook.

The center created an “Information Disorder Lab” that was “designed to identify, track, and analyze the spread of mis- and disinformation on the Internet in the lead-up to the 2018 Midterm Elections,” another post on misinformation reveals.

“The IDLab was funded by U.S. foundations: Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Ford Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief