Minorities don’t have IDs? Candace Owens explains the Left’s ‘bigotry of low expectations’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2021

For many on the Left, requiring an ID to vote is racist and amounts to “voter suppression.”

On his Monday broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson wondered why Democrats seem to believe that minorities don’t have photo IDs.

It’s the “bigotry of low expectations,” conservative commentator Candace Owens told Carlson.

Owens said the Democrats’ “strategy is so simple: ‘What do we want to accomplish? Anything that stands in our way, call it racist.’ And why do they call it racist? Because the truth here, Tucker, is they perceive black Americans as stupid and emotional. They view us to be low-information. They want us to be their pawns, so if they call it ‘racist’ that means black Americans will go out and attack that thing that they call racist.”

