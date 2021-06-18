Michigan lawmakers get 7,000 affidavits, face demands for forensic audit

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2021

Hundreds of Michigan voters gathered at a Let Freedom Ring rally at the state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday to deliver 7,000 affidavits alleging fraud in the Nov. 3 election and call for a comprehensive forensic audit.

“If we do a deep-dive forensic audit similar to Arizona, it will do either one of two things,” Michigan Conservation Coalition spokesperson Matt Seely told Just the News. “It will prove that all of the politicians who say there’s nothing to see there, that they were right. Or it will prove that there’s a big problem with the integrity of our elections and that we need to address it in a major way.”

The concerned citizens who gathered in Lansing on Thursday say Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s audit only recounted votes and didn’t go far enough to inspect ballots and ensure those voting were on the Qualified Voter Roll (QVR).

Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck said it only took 150 affidavits to get the attention of Arizona legislators.

Colbeck called for a new hearing, alleging election machines were hackable. He added that Antrim County now can’t find 1,061 voters in the QVR.

After the 7,000 affidavits were delivered, Benson said “enough is enough.”

Insisting that Michigan’s audit was “by the book” and “transparent,” Benson said: “We only need look to Arizona to see that anyone who claims they want access to our secure election materials and machines under the guise of performing a fake audit is hiding the fact that they are actually trying to find ways to deceive the public about the integrity of our elections to further their own partisan agenda and have taxpayers foot the bill.”

Several reports from Arizona outlets and comments from officials have said that the Arizona audit is being funded by “private donors.”

Attorney Matt DePerno, who unsuccessfully sued to force an audit of Antrim County results, accused Benson of lying about the integrity of the election.

“We need to get back to the reality that your vote didn’t count,” DePerno said. “It’s not a conspiracy theory. The conspiracy theory is that nothing happened.”

DePerno added that Republicans who don’t support a comprehensive forensic audit will face primary challenges.

“These legislators in these buildings need to wake up because the pressure is coming on them now,” DePerno said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief