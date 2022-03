by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2022

Having met him just once, Melinda Gates described Jeffrey Epstein as “evil personified.” She also slammed ex-husband Bill Gates for having met with Epstein multiple times.

“I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she told CBS Mornings in an interview.

