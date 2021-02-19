Media goes wall to wall on Cruz’s trip to Cancun, yawns at growing Cuomo scandal

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2021

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz took a trip to Cancun as his home state was gripped by a record cold snap.

New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo is steeped in a corruption scandal involving his policy which sent thousands of nursing home residents to their deaths and his alleged covering up of the exact extent of the tragedy.

The corporate media responding by taking a sudden interest in Cruz

Surely The New York Times, being the so-called “newspaper of record” and headquartered in New York, would investigate Cuomo corruption over the Cruz vacation. Wrong, it took two writers, Shane Goldmacher and Nicholas Fandos, to pen the article headlined: “Ted Cruz’s Cancún Trip: Family Texts Detail His Political Blunder”.

The hacks in the corporate media went wall to wall with coverage about Cruz — for uncomplicated reason. It was negative news about an ambitious Republican.

“The liberal primetime hosts on CNN and MSNBC overwhelmingly kept their focus on Sen. Ted Cruz while virtually ignoring the growing legal woes plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” Fox News reported.

“The embattled governor earned less than three minutes of coverage across the six most-watched shows on the liberal networks. The GOP senator, however, collectively earned over a whopping 46 minutes of coverage,” Fox said.

“ABC ‘World News Tonight’ gave Cruz’s Cancun trip four times more coverage Thursday than Cuomo’s nursing home scandal despite revelations this week that the Democrat is under a federal investigation and was called out for bullying a fellow Democrat and threatening to ‘destroy’ him,” Townhall.com wrote. The ABC program dedicated nearly four minutes to the GOP senator’s trip and just 55 seconds to Cuomo’s growing scandal.

In a Feb. 19 op-ed for The Daily Wire, Joseph Curl asked: “What exactly is Ted Cruz supposed to do about a snowstorm in his home state?”

Curl wrote:

Here’s what a U.S. senator does: Make laws, authorize and appropriate federal funds, provide for the common defense and the general welfare, regulate commerce among the states and with foreign nations, declare war and maintain and regulate the military, impeach federal officers including the president, advise and consent to treaties and appointments of judges and federal officials. For the record, a U.S. senator doesn’t do anything when a snowstorm hits his or her home state. If they happen to be home at the time, maybe they can help their neighbor shovel the driveway. And sure, they can press the White House to declare a state of emergency and dispatch federal money to help, but that’s about it. So why all the hand-wringing about Sen. Ted Cruz leaving the suddenly snow-filled state of Texas and heading with his kids to Cancun for a little R&R in the Mexican sun? Here’s why: He’s a Republican. Oh, and there’s another scandal (a real one) involving a Democrat that the media really wants to ignore.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media