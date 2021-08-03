Meanwhile, mask-free Sweden nears zero daily Covid deaths

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2021

In response to the so-called Delta variant of Covid-19, the CDC in July advised all Americans to wear masks whenever indoors.

Meanwhile, Sweden dropped its last mask recommendation, for public transportation, on July 1.

Sweden never locked down or imposed mask mandates. Sweden is currently hovering at zero Covid deaths per day.

The U.S. media establishment is not a fan. The Hill in August 2020 ran an article under the headline: “The problem with holding up Sweden as an example for coronavirus response”.

The problem the media has with holding up Sweden as an example is that its successful policies run counter to the media-powered narrative of controlling populations through draconian mandates.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said on Friday that there was “a lot we do not know” about Delta and cautioned against drawing “far-reaching conclusions” about the coronavirus strain. He noted that the variant had been circulating in Sweden “for quite some time” with little effect, particularly in high-risk settings such as nursing homes.

“It is difficult to say how contagious Delta is, as when it comes to chickenpox, we have been able to follow the disease for several years. The infectivity of Delta seems to be very uneven – in some cases, one person infects a hundred people, then we have other occasions when an infected person does not infect anyone at all,” Tegnell told Sweden’s Aftonbladet.

In separate remarks, he pointed to the fact that one-third of Sweden’s municipalities reported zero new Covid cases over the past week.

The Scandinavian nation recorded a total of eight Covid-linked deaths in July, an average of 0.25 deaths per day.

Daily hospitalizations also hovered near zero in July: On most days last month, the country saw between zero and two Covid cases requiring hospital treatment.

