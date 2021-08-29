Meanwhile in Vietnam: Kamala Harris poses in front of statue of Ho Chi Minh

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2021

In what has been described as the worst photo op since (Hanoi) Jane Fonda in 1972 put on a helmet and posed on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun (or one of the best if you are a diehard communist), Kamala Harris posed with Vietnamese communist leaders in front of a statute of the murderous Ho Chi Minh.

Harris was in Vietnam after having bailed on two of the many crises facing Team Biden which she was reportedly heavily engaged in — the disastrously botched Afghanistan withdrawal and the ongoing surge of illegals at the U.S. southern border.

Radio Free Asia noted the class genocide under Ho Chi Minh was evidence of just how brutal the dictator who was prominent in the Harris photo op was: “The land reform was a massacre of innocent, honest people, and using contemporary terms we must say that it was a genocide triggered by class discrimination. More than 172,000 people died during the North Vietnam campaign after being classified as landowners and wealthy farmers, official records of the time show.”

Harris’s trip drew mockery on social media.

“Going to Vietnam for an ‘America is back’ tour might not be the best idea right now for the Biden admin,” one tweet said.

“Harris wants to get a better understanding of how helicopters can rescue diplomats from rooftops,” wrote another.

The photo op with the Vietnamese communists followed a truly bizarre moment on Tuesday when Harris said Americans should start buying toys for Christmas now, citing climate change and the Covid pandemic as adverse effects on the supply chain.

“The stories that we are now hearing about the caution that if you want to have Christmas toys for your children, it might now be might be the time to start buying them, because the delay may be many, many months,” she said.

“So across the board, people are experiencing the issue. And, of course, the climate crisis is fueling a lot of this. When we look at the stronger typhoons that have disrupted shipping lanes and sea-level rise, which threatens port infrastructure as an example. So these are the many issues that are causing these disruptions,” Harris said.

Vietnam 1975 and Afghanistan 2021,

