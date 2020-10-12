Maxine’s mansion: GOP challenger says Rep. Waters doesn’t even live here; ‘District is in ruins’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2020

The Republican who is challenging leftist Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters launched a campaign ad which points out that the district Waters represents is “in ruins” while Water lives in a mansion outside the district.

Joe Collins, a Navy veteran, says in the ad for his campaign in California’s 43rd Congressional District:

“Maxine does not live in her district. But I do. I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live. Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”

Collins notes that the multimillion-dollar home which Waters resides in is located in the wealthy area of Hancock Park, which is outside the 43rd District’s boundary.

In the ad, Collins walks through the district and highlights the challenges it has continued to face for the many decades Waters has been its representative.

“And why doesn’t Maxine Waters want to live in her own district? Because she doesn’t want to suffer the consequences of her own policies,” Collins says, pointing to spikes in deadly crime, a massive homeless population, and lacking education opportunities specifically for Latino and black school-aged children.

Collins also addresses the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots which have devastated cities nationwide, pointing out that Waters has said the law enforcement “tradition” has to be “done away with,” and posed the question in August of when the police would “stop killing black people.”

“Maxine sits safe in her mansion, guarded by the same police she demonizes,” Collins says in the ad.

“Maxine has never had to deal with violence or riots in her neighborhood,” Collins continues. “But this is the way the rest of us live. We need someone to represent us who lives here, who fights here, who wants to improve our way of life. Someone who understands we need safe streets and a strong economy.”

“I was one of the kids left behind by Maxine Waters. I’m going to fight for safety and dignity for South L.A. … Where has Maxine Waters been? Our people deserve better,” Collins concludes.

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District. Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do. My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020

