Maricopa County ignores 2nd subpoena; Petition calls for decertification of election results

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2021

State Sen. Wendy Rogers kicked off the fight to decertify Arizona’s 2020 election results as Maricopa County ducked a second subpoena to produce the materials needed to complete the audit report.

Rogers on Thursday tweeted a link to a petition to support recalling the state’s presidential electors.

Rogers had called for decertifying the election last month after Arizona audit officials released bombshell findings during a hearing, including that 74,243 mail-in ballots had no clear record of ever being sent, 168,000 ballots were incorrectly printed, and 11,000 voters being added to the voter rolls after the election.

“President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week,” Rogers noted.

Of the petition, Rogers said: “If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let’s get this done!”

Sign up if you agree we need to decertify the election.https://t.co/VgClJkeunV — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Maricopa County officials have ignored a second subpoena calling on them to turn over routers sought by two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate.

The second subpoenas, issued on July 26 by Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen, demanded that representatives for the county Board of Supervisors and Dominion Voting Systems produce the materials by Monday afternoon at the state Capitol.

The subpoenas sought the network routers and traffic logs, envelopes from all mail-in ballots or images of them, certain voter registration records with change histories and records related to alleged security breaches.

Cyber Ninjas and the other contractors hired to review the Phoenix-area general election said they needed the requested materials to complete their final audit report.

