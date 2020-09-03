Livestream cut as Fox News reporter confronts Biden on covid warning claims

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2020

Joe Biden has long claimed that he warned President Donald Trump in January about the dangers of coronavirus. The Democrat candidate’s major media allies have not questioned him on this assertion.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted Biden on his claim during Wednesday’s press conference, the Democrat who is used to fielding softballs from a compliant press blew a gasket. And his handlers cut the livestream.

Before taking the question from Doocy, Biden already set the stage for his non-response by complaining that the Fox News reporter always asks “a hostile question.”

Doocy asked Biden why he was holding crowded campaign rallies in March if he thought covid was so dangerous in January.

Biden’s bizarre response is an indication of what happens when he does not have a script or teleprompter to read from:

“I said you got to take this seriously. You’ve got to insist that we have access to Wuhan. Insist we have access to China to find out for ourselves. We had 44 people from the CDC there. You cannot continue to talk about the president of China saying he’s done a marvelous job, he’s doing a great job.”

What Biden did in January was to criticize President Donald Trump within hours of the president’s decision on Jan. 31 to restrict travel from China amid the covid outbreak.

Biden attacked what he called Trump’s “record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering” after the travel restrictions were announced, and said that Trump “is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said during House testimony in July that he believed Trump’s actions during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including the China travel ban, saved many American lives.

Biden on Wednesday also falsely claimed, as he has before, that he was the first person to call for the Defense Production Act to be implemented because he was worried about the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals at the time of the outbreak.

On March 29, Biden told NBC that the Defense Production Act should be enacted to create the necessary PPE, and that this was something he would be “moving rapidly” to do.

Trump enacted the Defense Production Act on March 27.

Biden also noted that, as president, he would put pressure on states, cities, and businesses to require people to wear face masks. He has also said he would not hesitate to shut the U.S. economy down again over coronavirus if the so-called “experts” advise him to do so.

