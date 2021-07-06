Listen up: Swamp gets some post-July 4 feedback from the Heartland

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2021

In a series of 15 tweets, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Americans are sending a message to the Swamp and she is “putting the people’s voices in their face so they can’t ignore them.”

The truth among most Republicans she talks to, Greene said, is that the 2020 election is still No. 1 on their list.

“Many want it fixed before ’22 & even democrat voters admit there was fraud with absentee ballots,” Greene tweeted, adding that Republican voters “are furious at elected Republicans that won’t listen or do anything about it & they are most vulnerable in ’22.”

As for the so-called “experts” and corporate media’s constant harping that more lockdowns may be needed for Covid variants, Greene said: “No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant. They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again. Forced masks and vaccines will cause Dems to lose big. All voters are over covid.”

As for the person occupying the White House, Greene said: “Americans don’t care how many scoops of vanilla choc chip ice cream Biden can eat & see the media covering up his pathetic failures. Everyone knows he’s weak & puts America last. The media’s kid gloves approach makes the media look corrupt, just like Hunter & Joe.”

As for the athletes, celebrities and members of Congress who slammed the American flag as a racist symbol over the July 4 weekend, Greene said: “The persistent hate the American flag vomit coming from the radical left makes the Democrat party look really really bad. The Stars and Stripes stands for freedom all over the world and every U.S. soldier that died fell on a battlefield defending our flag and our freedoms.”

Other topics on Greene’s list:

• “Most of the people that I talk to daily are regular Americans and I like it that way because I am one of them.”

• “People feel like the mainstream media is the most destructive dividing force in our country.”

• “Democrats are in major trouble going into ’22 for putting America in peril and danger on 2 fronts. The border & attacking the police.”

• “No one likes Kamala. Not even the Democrats.”

• “Dems embrace of the Progressive Squad aka Communists are going to be their downfall.”

• “Everyone hates Ilhan Omar, both sides of the aisle.”

• “The non-stop dog whistle labeling everything racist is broken. We’ve had a black POTUS, VP woman of color, black members of Congress, and so many successful & wealthy black Americans.”

• “Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom.”

• “If you don’t like America or our flag, then get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other s***hole Socialist or Communist country that shares your hate for America, our flag, & our God given freedoms.”

• “Signed, The American People. Who pay ALL the taxes that fund the federal government.”

