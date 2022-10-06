Life in prison for killer of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 6, 2022

A St. Louis judge on Wednesday sentenced Stephan Cannon to life in prison for murdering retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn as Dorn tried to stop looting at a pawn shop during Black Lives Matter rioting in the summer of 2020.

Cannon, 26, was convicted in July of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in Dorn’s death. On Wednesday, he received the mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder, plus an additional 30 years for other crimes.

Dorn, 77, was murdered on June 2, 2020 as he stood outside Lee’s Jewelry & Pawn Shop. Cannon walked out of the store, crouched on a street corner and fired 10 shots at Dorn, killing him as he approached the shop, prosecutors said.

Dorn’s family members said they were pleased that “justice was served.”

“He was murdered by the same type of gentleman my father tried to set an example for his entire life,” Lisa Dorn said to the court. “Our father was a good cop, but more importantly, he was a good man.”

Dorn retired from the St. Louis Police Department in 2007 after 38 years of service, then became police chief in Moline Acres, a position he held for six years.

After saying “to the family, I am sorry for their loss,” Cannon denied being the shooter. His attorney said he planned to appeal.

