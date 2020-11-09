Legacy media be damned: The current state of the 2020 presidential election

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2020

If you take into consideration continuing counts, court challenges, recounts and other charges of fraud, the 2020 electoral map looks much different than what the major media continues to regurgitate.

A Twitter user named Ivan posted such a map.

Ivan tweeted: “Current state of the 2020 Presidential Election: Trump 232 Biden 226 80 electoral votes across 7 states in dispute. All disputes must be resolved by these State Legislatures by December 14th regardless of audits, recounts, lawsuits. 6 of those legislatures are majority Rs.”

