Left outraged by Biden’s ‘racist’ reversal on forgiving $50K student debt

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2021

First those $2,000 covid relief checks Joe Biden promised during the campaign became $1,400 (and haven’t gone out yet). Then, the $50,000 per person in student debt the Left was counting on Biden to wipe out was whittled down to $10,000.

Many on the Left, who thought they would have an easy time getting what they want out of Biden, are furious.

During Tuesday’s town hall event on CNN, a young woman asked Biden when he would forgive the student debt as promised.

“I will not make that happen,” Biden responded.

“It depends on the idea that, I say to a community, I’m going to forgive the debt of billions of dollars … for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn,” Biden said.

“The President has and continues to support canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person as a response to the Covid crisis,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Left angrily denounced Biden for not supporting a blanket relief for all student debt up to $50,000.

“[I]t’s extremely classist and racist to assume that only rich people can get into ‘elite’ schools,” said one social media user.

New York Democrat socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Who cares what school someone went to? Entire generations of working class kids were encouraged to go into more debt under the guise of elitism. This is wrong.”

Others were simply outraged.

“Biden gives the middle finger to people drowning in student debt. You still think you can push him left?” tweeted activist Rania Khalek.

“This is an issue of racial, LGBTQ+, and economic justice,” said New York state lawmaker Mondaire Jones.

“Black women hold the most degrees of any women and also the most student loan debt. They heavily vote for Democrats. Biden is failing his base,” tweeted activist Dr. Victoria Dooley.

“This is Biden’s biggest miss so far — the core of student debt crisis is Black and Brown young people attending state schools or — far too often — ripped off by for-profit scams and nearly worthless degrees. Ivy League U.’s have very little to do with this,” said columnist Will Bunch.

Even New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer implied that there was a racial dimension to Biden refusing to forgive more student debt.

“Student debt is weighing down millions of Americans and especially Americans of color,” tweeted Schumer.

