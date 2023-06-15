Left has meltdown as Vermont middle school students say their pronouns are USA/USA

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2023

Leftists in Burlington, Vermont were livid after local middle school students refused to wear rainbow-colored clothing for a school’s Pride Month celebration. The students further enraged those who demanded they celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride by wearing red white and blue clothing and stating their pronouns were “USA/USA.”

Local reports said that students at Marshall Simonds Middle School organized the June 2 celebration and distributed rainbow stickers, posted Pride signs, and encouraged students to wear rainbow clothing.

School officials said some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “USA are my pronouns” as the school’s LGBTQ+ student group celebrated the beginning of Pride Month.

Principal Cari Perchase said she supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who were targeted and told students she is “truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance,” 25 News reported.

“We ask all staff, teachers, and members of the Burlington Public School community to join us in taking a stand against homophobia and identity-directed hateful actions,” Superintendent Eric Conti wrote in a letter to the community.

Nancy Bonassera, co-chair of the Burlington Equity Coalition, told the town’s Select Committee on Monday: “There was a counter-demonstration in response to what should have been a day to celebrate where students wore red white and blue clothing chanted ‘my pronouns are USA’ and destroyed rainbow decorations at the school.”

Bonassera, whose child attends the middle school, called on school administrators to “provide consequences” to the protesting children, calling punishments an opportunity for the town to emphasize its stance on inclusivity and equality. She also requested that the town reinstate the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee and hire a DEI director — a position that has been vacant for a year.

Former School Committee member Carl Foss said he was “shocked and saddened” at the students’ demonstration: “I thought Burlington was a safer place than Texas or Florida. Obviously I was wrong.”

Massachusetts Kids refused to wear wear rainbow pride colors and some chanted that their pronouns are USA. Burlington Libs freaked out.pic.twitter.com/lY5SBFbUMX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 14, 2023

