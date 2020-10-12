Latinos for Trump caravan in Florida had 30,000 cars; nobody shows for Biden rally in Arizona

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2020

The Miami Police Department estimated that over 30,000 cars participated in Saturday’s Latinos for Trump and anti-communist caravan.

Thousands of Cubans, Venezuelans and other Latinos convened in Miami, flying flags of support for President Donald Trump and signs denouncing socialism and communism.

On the campaign trail, Trump has continuously said that he would not allow America to “become a socialist country.”

“Say no to socialism and communism,” one sign read, while a number of signs expressed similar sentiments in Spanish.

Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance at the White House since returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and paid tribute to law enforcement while warning of socialism if Democrats win in November.

“We support you, we honor you, it’s a dangerous profession,” Trump said of law enforcement in what the administration described as a “peaceful protest for law and order. “They’ve been doing an incredible job and I just want to thank them on behalf of everyone here today because that’s why we’re safe.”

“We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation, we cannot let that happen, and that’s what would happen…or worse,” if Democrats win next month, the president said.

Saturday’s caravan outnumbered by the tens of thousands the golf cart caravan for Joe Biden held on Wednesday at The Villages in Florida, the nation’s largest retirement community. It was estimated that 500 golf carts participated.

A number of cars had passengers holding “Latinos for Trumps” signs as they sped along the caravan route. Several cars also had Thin Blue Line flags in support of law enforcement.

The media won’t talk about it, but there are THOUSANDS of Miami residents out in a car parade right now for @realDonaldTrump!! Cuban Americans will KEEP FLORIDA RED, help re-elect TRUMP, AND KEEP REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/okYm8kEM5O — Christian J. Lasval (@christianlasval) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a local news report noted that nobody showed up last week in Phoenix when Biden and running mate Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in the battleground state.

The report shows KSAZ-TV reporter Nicole Garcia describing the event in which not a single person was in sight.

“Not a lot of fanfare out here,” Garcia reported. “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event; we don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”

During Garcia’s report, her cameraman panned behind her, showing not a soul in sight other than a lone police car.

“Pretty much all the people that we saw enter into the parking lot about 45 minutes ago were with the Biden/Harris campaign and the pool reporters,” Garcia explained. “So, you would expect to see — I mean, this is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention. Here in Arizona, our state has established itself as a battleground state, and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.”

Reports say that Biden and Harris were in Phoenix to meet with Native American tribal leaders at the Heard Museum. They also kicked off their national “Soul of the Nation” bus tour — but no one was there to see the kickoff.

“This is a huge event politically, but you can’t tell,” Garcia went on to say.

