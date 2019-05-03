Kushner: ‘Deal of the century’ will be good ‘starting point’ to ‘better life’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal will be a “good starting point” to address the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict and a business plan to help the two sides have a better life, White House adviser Jared Kushner said.

The Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” is scheduled to be unveiled in June, after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and after the new Israeli government is formed.

“What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life,” Kushner told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

“I was given the assignment of trying to find a solution between the two sides and I think what we’ll put forward is a framework that I think is realistic … it’s executable and it’s something that I do think will lead to both sides being much better off,” Kushner, a key architect of the U.S. plan, said.

Kushner said the plan involves Israel making compromises, but not to the point that its security is at risk.

Kushner also noted that the peace plan “will provide answers to the final status issues” between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs but would not commit to a two-state solution.

“If you say two-state, it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians. So we said, you know, let’s just not say it. Let’s just work on the details of what this means,” he said.

A source familiar with the Trump peace plan recently told The Washington Post that it will include practical improvements in the lives of Palestinian Arabs but is likely to stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinian state.

