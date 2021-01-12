Key Jan. 6 questions remain unanswered; President Trump declares emergency in D.C.

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2021

As the corporate media and U.S. officials continually refuse to ask about what precisely happened and who was responsible for events inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, video and reports are emerging that paint a much different picture than the Trump supporters as “insurrectionists” narrative.

Video from NTD News shows supporters of President Donald Trump attempting to stop what they refer to as “Antifa” from breaking windows at the Capitol.

During the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit was shot and killed.

“The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators,” Crossroads with Joshua Philipp on YouTube noted.

An analysis of the Babbit video by independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha “suggests coordinated actions,” Crossroads noted.

“This Japanese reporter is speaking more truth than the entire mainstream media combined,” one commenter wrote.

As for the “Viking Man” who joined the group which breached the Capitol, mainstream media have depicted him as a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump. But an objective journalistic assessment of this character is not easy.

Previous reports have noted, for example, that Jake Angeli is in fact a radical leftist climate change activist.

In a photo caption from a Sept. 20, 2019 report, AZCentral notes: “Jake Angeli, shamanic practitioner, leads the crowd in a yell before the march in solidarity with climate activism groups across the country to the Arizona State Capitol Building”.

Angeli participated in demonstrations that were part of the Greta Thunberg-linked climate change strike where “millions of youths around the world” protested to encourage governments to “do more to combat climate change — and do it faster.” Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even offered “high-fives” to D.C. students participating in the strike, according to Vox.

The climate strike’s parent organization, Strike With Us, is partnered with a host of leftist advocacy groups including Black Lives Matter Greater NY, Women’s March, Progressive Democrats of America, New Progressive Alliance, and MoveOn.

“Establishment media outlets – keen on portraying Angeli as a devout Trump supporter – have omitted this belief [system] from their summaries of Angeli,” The National Pulse noted in a Jan. 12 report.

The Washington Post described Angeli in the following terms: “He described himself as a QAnon digital warrior, a shaman and ordained minister, a published author and former YouTube personality and, above all, a huge fan of President Trump.”

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday approved the District of Columbia’s emergency declaration after a request by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021,” a White House statement on Jan. 11 reads.

Bowser had earlier requested the emergency declaration in a letter to Trump, which reads, in part, “In light of the attack on the Capitol and intelligence suggesting further violence is likely during the Inaugural period, my administration has re-evaluated our preparedness posture for the Inauguration, including requesting the extension of D.C. National Guard support through January 24, 2021.”

“I have determined that the plans and resources previously assigned to the Inauguration are insufficient to establish a safe and secure environment as a direct result of the insurrectionist actions that occurred on January 6. Based on recent events and intelligence assessments, we must prepare for large groups of trained and armed extremists to come to Washington, D.C.,” the letter said.

Up to 15,000 National Guard troops will be authorized to be deployed in the nation’s capital ahead of Jan. 20, “to meet current and future inauguration support requirements,” Gen. Daniel Hokanson said in a statement on Monday. “To date, our troops have been requested to support security, logistics, liaison, and communication missions.”

“Right now, we have approximately 6,200 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 6 states and the District of Columbia on the ground in the NCR [National Capital Region] supporting civilian authorities,” he said. He added that he has received requests from the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and Park Police for guardsmen to be deployed in the city.

Bowser urged Americans not to travel to Washington for the presidential inauguration and instead take part in the Jan. 20 event virtually.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media