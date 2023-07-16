Judge green-lights Kentucky law banning puberty blockers for children

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 16, 2023

A federal judge has cleared the way for Kentucky’s law banning puberty blockers and hormone treatments prescribed for children to take effect.

U.S. District Judge David Hale had placed an injunction on the law last month due to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Center for Lesbian Rights. Judge Hale lifted the injunction on Friday.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement:

“Today’s ruling is a win for parents and children. I’m grateful to the district court for doing what the law requires, which is protecting Kentucky kids from the irreversible harms that these experimental drug treatments would cause. Moving forward, my office will continue to defend Senate Bill 150 and stand up for the right of children to be children, free from the influences of leftist activists and radical gender ideology.”

So-called “gender-affirming” treatments can leave children permanently sterilized, cause increased bone density, and cause “lower self-esteem and increased risk tasking,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Under the new law, physicians in Kentucky who perform “gender-affirming care” on minors can have their licenses revoked.

Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear had vetoed the legislation, but Republicans have a supermajority in the state legislature and overrode it.

“By securing a stay of the district court’s injunction, Attorney General Cameron demonstrates his willingness to fight for the rule of law and the protection of Kentucky’s children,” said State Representative Jennifer Decker, who helped pass the legislation in the House. “It is well within the legislature’s power to ban the experimental use of off-label drugs that cause long-term, irreversible consequences for children, and it is fortunate that today’s ruling allows SB 150 to take effect pending the Attorney General’s appeal.”

Kentucky joins Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, South Dakota, and West Virginia in banning sex change “treatments” for children.

