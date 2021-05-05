Joe Rogan: Twitter is blocking posts on life-saving Covid drug ivermectin

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2021

Joe Rogan, who hosts the most popular podcast on Spotify, reported that Twitter is blocking direct messages referencing the drug ivermectin, which scores of studies have shown to be effective against Covid-19 at any stage in the disease.

“I tried to send a friend of mine a direct message yesterday on Twitter, and it was blocked,” Rogan said. “I couldn’t send a direct message. I was asking him if this was accurate,” about ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a widely used anti-parasitic medication that has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, which doctors using to treat Covid-19 have reported great success with in reversing the disease, and as prophylactic.

“It was a doctor who was talking about ivermectin, which is a treatment for Covid, and this doctor was saying that ivermectin is 99 percent effective in treating Covid, but you don’t hear about it because you can’t fund vaccines when there’s an effective treatment,” Rogan said.

“I don’t know if this guy’s right or wrong,” he explained, “So I’m asking questions. So I go, ‘hey, tell me about this.’ So, I send it, ‘message not sent.’ I send it again, ‘message not sent,’ and I’m like oh my God, what’s your email? I had to send it through email.”

Rogan’s reference to funding appears to refer to special Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for vaccines still under study.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been given an “estimated study completion date” of January 31, 2023.

For Moderna, studies of its Covid-19 vaccine are expected to end on October 27, 2022. Having cleared their Phase III trials, the FDA granted them EUA.

