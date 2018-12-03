Jerome Corsi files ‘criminal and ethics’ complaint against Mueller team

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2018

Conservative author Jerome Corsi, who has refused to sign a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, on Dec. 3 filed a “criminal and ethics complaint” against Mueller’s team.

Corsi accuses Mueller’s investigators of trying to bully him into giving “false testimony” against President Donald Trump.

The 78-page complaint, which asserts the existence of a “slow-motion coup against the president,” was filed to a range of top law enforcement officials including Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu and the Bar Disciplinary Counsel.

Corsi “has been criminally threatened and coerced to tell a lie and call it the truth,” the complaint states.

Corsi, who is connected with political operative Roger Stone, had said that he was being improperly pressured by Mueller’s team to strike a plea deal, Fox News reported.

According to Corsi’s complaint, Mueller’s team wanted him to demonstrate that he acted as a liaison between Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on one side and the Trump campaign on the other regarding the release of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

The complaint states that Mueller’s office is now “knowingly and deceitfully threatening to charge Dr. Corsi with an alleged false statement,” unless he gives them “false testimony” against Trump and others.

The purported threat of a false statement charge, according to the complaint, pertains to a July 2016 email from Stone asking him to “get to” Assange and get the pending emails.

Corsi’s complaint says he was unable to initially give “accurate” testimony on that point, until he could reload emails on his laptop. The complaint says he later amended his answers. In an interview last week with Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, Corsi said Mueller’s team “was happy” with his answers until he couldn’t “give them what they wanted.”

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted on Dec. 3 that Mueller is seeking “lies” from witnesses and praised Stone as having the “guts” to withstand pressure from Mueller’s prosecutors to “make up stories” about the president.

Trump also called for his ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to receive a stiff prison sentence for lying to Congress and accused Cohen of making up “stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself.”

