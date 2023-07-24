Iran leader in Africa warns homosexuality will eliminate ‘generation of human beings’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2023

The West through its promotion of homosexuality is endangering a “generation of human beings,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during a state visit to Uganda earlier this month.

Raisi’s July 12 visit was part of his whirlwind tour of African countries including Kenya and Zimbabwe. It also came after Uganda passed a law in May that imposes severe criminal penalties on gays, including capital punishment.

The Iranian president said: “Having the culture of establishing and forming a family and at the same time the culture of ‘genuineness’ is another common point between Iran and Uganda. We pay great attention to the issue of establishing families and we believe that it is a fundamental principle. The Western countries try to identify homosexuality as an index of civilization, while this is one of the dirtiest things which have been done in human history.

“The West is today trying to promote the idea of homosexuality and of course by homosexuality they are trying to end the generation of human beings and at the same time they are acting against the inherence and the nature of human beings. I believe that this issue and these strong attacks by the West against the establishment of families and against the culture of the nations is another area of cooperation for Iran and Uganda.”

According to a 2008 British WikiLeaks cable, the Iranian regime up to that point had executed 4,000 to 6,000 gay men and lesbians since its Islamic revolution in 1979.

The Jerusalem Post was the first to break the story outside of Iran that the country’s judiciary ordered the execution of a man based on same-sex relations in 2019.

“Iran’s regime frequently alleges men rape boys and men in order to impose the death penalty on gay Iranian men who are innocent,” the Jerusalem Post noted.

In response to the Post’s report, the Trump administration[‘s then-ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.

“Grenell secured a number of breakthroughs and outright successes in his campaign to stop repressive regimes and governments from executing members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the Post noted.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) uncovered a television statement from Raisi that appeared on IRINN TV (Iran) on Sept. 1, 2022, in which he said the modern Jahiliyyah, the “very ugly and despicable” practice of homosexuality, is used to depict nations as civilized.

MEMRI wrote that Jahiliyyah is an Islamic term used to refer to the “Era of Ignorance” that preceded Islam.

Raisi said on the TV program “Today’s modern Jahiliyah [pre-Islamic ‘Era of Ignorance’] is the same old Jahiliyah, but it comes with various forms of ‘ism.’ The difference is that the modern Jahiliyah has science and technology as well as the power of the media. It has employed power, money, and multiple capabilities in order to spread its message of Jahiliyah across the world and in order to present the ugliest practices as the criterion for civilization. If it wants to present a certain country as civilized, it does this with a very ugly and despicable practice: Homosexuality.”

