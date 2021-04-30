Investigator who exposed FBI’s partisan assault on Trump, Flynn now under investigation

FPI / April 30, 2021

An aide to California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes who was key to exposing the FBI’s use of the phony Christopher Steele dossier to pursue the disproven Trump-Russia collusion case is now under investigation, reports say.

The Washington Post reported on April 16 that Kash Patel, then a close Nunes aide who spearheaded the counter-dossier probe is under investigation on suspicion of press leaks. An intelligence agency allegedly complained about him.

“Patel clashed with intelligence leaders repeatedly in his attempt to force more Trump-Russia probe documents into the sunlight,” Rowan Scarborough noted in an April 21 report for The Washington Times.

The Washington Post’s David Ignatius quoted two sources in an April 16 column who said the Biden Justice Department had started a probe into Patel based on a complaint from an intelligence agency. The column provided no other details.

As chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Nunes in early 2018 released a groundbreaking document that shook the Washington deep state.

Patel, who served as chief deputy to the acting director of national intelligence, appeared April 19 on “JusttheNews AM.”

He said: “I think it’s the height of hypocrisy for the individual [Ignatius] that started the ‘Russiagate’ hoax by publishing classified information himself regarding Michael Flynn in December 2016, to accuse the individual [Patel] who led the investigation, who exposed the Democratic fraud, FISA fraud, and FBI fraud that occurred, of himself exposing classified information, I think that’s hilariously hypocritical and it just shows the irony of this old white man coming after the first minority to hold the positions of … principal [deputy] DNI and senior director for counterterrorism. That’s all I have to say about him while my lawyer and I review the matter for next steps.”

