Influential website promoting adult sex with young teens has powerful corporate backers

By Joe Schaeffer

As the nation and much of the world recoiled in shock and anger over the credulity defying “suicide” of friend-to-the-elite sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, a leading homosexual news site decided to promote adult sex with young teens.

PinkNews, a very prominent British-based website, featured a deeply disturbing video this week about a “relationship” that began when an adult male was 49-years-old and an adolescent boy who was 16. “A lot of people just assume we’re father and son,” was the highlighted quote in a tweet promoting the video posted by PinkNews.

Though the sickening tweet and the video itself were later deleted in the wake of a major backlash, this is not the first time that PinkNews has pushed the sexualization of young teens. In a controversial 2013 opinion piece, veteran UK homosexual activist Peter Tatchell urged that the age of consent for homosexuals in Britain be lowered to 14. “As well as bringing the law closer into line with the reality of young people’s sexual lives, it would also lessen the legal obstacles to earlier, upfront sex and relationship education and make 14-16 year olds less reluctant about securing advice, support and treatment,” Tatchell argued. “The sexual rights… of young people is a human rights issue,” he concluded at the end of the article.

Although Tatchell stressed that he was not endorsing adult sex with young teens, his promotion of the “sexual rights” of children is more than a tad disconcerting. It becomes even more alarming when you realize Tatchell has not always disapproved of adult-child sexual interactions.

Dr. Louise Raw, a historian and writer affiliated with the BBC, has noted that Tatchell’s advocacy for lowered age of consent laws is frightening considering he has never disavowed his previous ties to the pro-pedophilia movement in Britain.

In 1998, Tatchell wrote a glowing obituary for a man Raw describes as a “good friend” of his, a homosexual activist named Ian Dunn. Tatchell hailed Dunn as a “pioneer for lesbian and gay human rights.” What Tatchell did not mention in his fawning obit was that Dunn was co-founder of a group called the Paedophile Information Exchange, which basically served as a North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA) for Great Britain.

Even more shocking is a 1997 letter Tatchell wrote to the UK newspaper The Guardian. In it he defended academic studies that seek to challenge “the assumption that all sex involving children and adults is abusive.” Tatchell declared such “research” to be “courageous.”

On his personal website, Tatchell attempts to clarify his “real views” concerning the reprehensible letter, saying it wasn’t what he wanted printed and declaring that for the “vast majority” of children, having sex with an adult is a negative experience. Note he doesn’t say “all children.” By that very statement, Tatchell is implying that such sexual relations can be beneficial for some children.

He goes on to make a truly disgusting assertion, one that can be read on his personal website at this very moment. “As an example, the film-maker Derek Jarman told me that he had sex with an adult, at his initiative, from the age of nine. He said he did not feel abused or damaged by the experience. If that is his view, who are you or I to dispute and reject it?” Tatchell writes.

This is the man PinkNews chose to allow to advocate for lowering age of consent laws in Britain on its website. It certainly puts added perspective on the pro-pedophilia stylings of the now-deleted video from this week.

It’s not as if the site isn’t a repeat offender. PinkNews took its sexualization of children to vile lows with a 2017 article touting a 4-year-old Prince George as a “gay icon” because the precocious boy happened to strike a childish pose with his hands on his face. PinkNews chief executive Benjamin Cohen stoutly defended the article when faced with extensive criticism from outraged Brits.

One wonders how the major corporations that gloat over their “partnerships” with PinkNews feel about the site’s indefensible pedophilia-flavored editorial decisions. Multinational ride-sharing goliath Uber is a vocal backer of the website. It announced in July that it was teaming up with PinkNews “to launch its ‘Many Voices of Pride’ campaign across the UK.”

Citibank is another staunch corporate partner. “Last year, Citi in collaboration with PinkNews, convened business leaders and leaders from all of Northern Ireland’s political parties to support for the legalization of same sex marriage in Northern Ireland,” Bob Annibale, Global Director, Community Development and Inclusive Finance at Citi, enthused in an interview that reads like a corporate press release posted on the PinkNews site.

Citi was an official sponsor of the PinkNews “Summer Reception” in Belfast in 2018. Virgin Money, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin corporate empire, is also listed as a sponsor of the site’s “summer events.”

The website also announced last year that Google had donated $350,000 to help PinkNews develop “a new advocacy platform that will amplify the voices of LGBT+ people around the world.”

This July, Internet retail behemoth Amazon announced that it was partnering with PinkNews on a literacy project meant to boost homosexual “inclusion” in schools. Amazon will be sponsoring the 2019 PinkNews Awards in October.

This means Amazon will be actively targeting school children with homosexual propaganda in collaboration with a website that celebrates 49-year-old men having sex with 16-year-olds. Consider that fact the next time you shop online.

Then there are the companies that sponsor the honoring of Tatchell despite his pro-pedophilia statements. The British LGBT Awards celebrated Tatchell’s career by bestowing an “Outstanding Contributor to LGBT+ Life” award upon him for his 50+ years of homosexual activism. Corporate sponsors of the award ceremony that honored a man who believes in the importance of academic research on the possible benefits to children of having sex with adults include Uber and Virgin once again and well-known brands such as American Airlines, HSBC Bank, Johnson & Johnson, MTV (owned by Viacom, which recently announced it is merging with CBS to form a media megacorporation) and W Hotels, which is owned by Marriott.

The European Diversity Awards are an awards program co-founded by well-connected lesbian activist Linda Riley. Riley is also a co-founder of the British LGBT Awards that honored Tatchell this year. Tatchell has publicly thanked Riley for her support on his Twitter account. In 2017 he was a finalist for the EDA’s “Coca-Cola European Partners Hero of the Year” award. Though he did not win, Tatchell was saluted for making the shortlist. Here is a picture of him holding his Coca-Cola-embossed plaque commemorating the moment.

Support for intergenerational sex between adults and young teens has long been a key but unspoken plank of the homosexual movement. So it should be no surprise that Tatchell supporter Riley is a member of the Board of Directors for the powerful U.S. homosexual rights organization GLAAD.

GLAAD made news itself by tabbing the controversial movie “Call Me By Your Name,” which celebrated the sexual seduction of a 17-year-old male by a 24-year-old man, as its “Outstanding Film” for 2018.

Keeping with the theme, the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, came out earlier this year in support of accused pedophile Woody Allen. Guadagnino expressed his disgust with “all the perverted and primordial enjoyment of a kind of ‘Scarlet Letter’ trial of” Allen, Anne Thompson reported at IndieWire.com.

“The Woody Allen legacy — those movies are there, and they are fantastic,” he went on to say. This would be the same Woody Allen whose middle-aged character in “Manhattan,” one of his most acclaimed films, declares, “I’m dating a girl who does homework.” Allen was 44-years-old when “Manhattan” was released in 1979. He was having a sexual relationship with a young girl at the time, Babi Christina Engelhardt, who has stated she first met Allen three years earlier when she was 16 and he was 41.

Corporate supporters of GLAAD, the organization that honored a film extolling an adult seducing an adolescent, are too numerous to list in total. The organization’s annual report for 2017-18 boasts of a “Million Dollar Lifetime Club” that includes popular corporations such as Absolut Vodka, Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Delta Airlines, Hilton hotels, IBM and Wells Fargo bank.

Other “Corporate Partners” include Allstate Insurance, Comcast NBC Universal, Disney-ABC Television Group, Kellogg’s cereals, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League Foundation, Netflix, Southwest Airlines, Target, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. and Unilever.

Corporations have eagerly jumped on the homosexual bandwagon full throttle, embracing even horrifying elements such as the “rights” of young children to identify as a different gender and take hormone-altering drugs to warp their still-growing bodies. Pedophilia and adult sex with adolescents is a bridge the vast majority of Americans adamantly refuse to cross.

Will companies be able to flout the moral indignation of a customer base deeply offended by any financial backing of those who promote the sexualization of children? Or will they face a hit to their corporate bottom lines so severe that it will force them to separate themselves from this oft-concealed but always-present ugly facet of the homosexual movement?

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

