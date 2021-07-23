In the woke world of Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Indians get a new name

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2021

So, they won’t be the Cleveland Baseball Team, but the baseball team in Cleveland will be guarding the woke as of the end of the 2021 season when the team of social justice warriors gets a new name.

Defending their title of not winning the World Series since 1948, meet your Cleveland Guardians.

As of next season, the name Cleveland Indians, the team’s name for over 100 years, will be dead and buried under the mantle of political correctness.

The “Guardians” of Cleveland rolled out a video to announce the new name and it was narrated by California-born Tom Hanks.

Major League Baseball has gone full woke. Catch the fever. Or don’t.

