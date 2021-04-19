Impeach Mad Max for political terrorism

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Rep. Maxine Waters must be impeached and removed from office. In fact, she should be arrested for inciting riots and violence.

The California Democrat and left-wing firebrand flew to Minneapolis on the weekend, and then inserted herself into the middle of a riot and ongoing protest in Brooklyn Center.

For nearly a week, Black Lives Matter terrorists and activists have been rioting, looting and committing arson. Shops and businesses have been destroyed and plundered; buildings have been set on fire; police cars and other vehicles smashed; the local police station came under attack; every night BLM thugs have assaulted police officers with projectiles, rocks, bottles and cement blocks, sending many to the hospital; and street battles with the cops have become the norm, turning much of Brooklyn Center into a war zone.

Instead of calling for calm, Waters poured gasoline onto the fire. As Minneapolis (and all of Minnesota) is on edge as the trial of Derek Chauvin wraps up, Mad Max issued a threat: Convict the former police officer of first-degree murder or else Minneapolis will be burned to the ground. Surrounded by hundreds of protesters, Waters urged the rioters to “fight” against America’s “racist” criminal justice system.

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict,” she said. Waters made clear that a not guilty verdict or even one for manslaughter is unacceptable.

“And if we don’t, we cannot go away,” she thundered. “”We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

She added: “We’ve got to stay in the streets and we’ve got to demand justice.”

In other words, Mad Max and BLM seek a predetermined outcome — regardless of the evidence, due process rights or the law. She is promoting mob violence and mob justice.

Moreover, as she called for even more violence and looting, Waters was openly violating the curfew, which was intended to curb the rioters.

“A curfew means that ‘I want y’all to stop talking,’” she said. “I don’t agree with it.”

This is not the first time Waters has called for violence against political opponents. In 2018, she urged a group of liberal supporters to harass and persecute members of Trump’s cabinet in restaurants, department stores and gas stations. She wanted the BLM mob to get up in their face and prevent them from doing any of their activities.

Yet, Mad Max’s latest threat goes a step further. She is now inciting more rioting, looting and burning. In other words, she is encouraging criminal behavior and political violence. And this comes from the very same woman who supported the second impeachment of then-President Trump because he was “inciting” his followers and was “trying to create a civil war.”

By her own standards — and that of the Democratic Party — Waters must be impeached and removed from office.

Furthermore, what she did was infinitely worse than anything Trump ever did. Waters inserted herself into the middle of a violent, criminal insurrection, which had been laying siege to Brooklyn Center for days, and ordered them to engage in even more destruction. She is a pro-BLM terrorist, who urged these left-wing, anti-American thugs to demolish Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs if they didn’t get the exact verdict they want. This is political terrorism masquerading as social justice.

Her inflammatory, reckless and irresponsible behavior has also permanently tarnished the Chauvin trial. She has openly threatened the jury: Convict Chauvin of murder or else watch your city burn.

This is naked jury tampering and intimidation. The judge should (but won’t) order a mistrial, and have the trial moved to another county or city.

Instead, the jury is being blackmailed by Waters and the BLM mob into a murder conviction. Chauvin has not had — and now cannot ever have — a free and fair trial. BLM is slowly subverting and destroying the rule of law and due process rights, turning America into a Third World banana republic.

The Marxist mob runs our justice system.

Maxine Waters needs to be arrested. Like many radical Democrats, she is trying to create a civil war and incite violence. She must be stripped of all committee assignments, impeached and removed from office. Every House Republican should back the resolution introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, which calls for Waters to be expelled from Congress.

Mad Max has crossed the Rubicon. Either she’s kicked out of office and charged with criminal incitement, or Marxist terrorism will gain a strategic foothold in Congress.

If that should happen, the American republic will not survive as it descends into anarchy, race hatred and eventually, political bloodshed. In other words, the very destruction that is the ultimate goal of Mad Max and her BLM marauders.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.