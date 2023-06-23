Hunter Biden’s lawyer can’t recall being asked about the laptop by the prosecutor

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2023

Ummmmm, what?

When asked by MSNBC personality Katy Tur if the “Laptop from Hell” had anything to do with the investigation of Hunter Biden, the first son’s attorney Chris Clark said he doesn’t recall if prosecutors inquired about it.

You were never asked about [the laptop]?” Tur asked Clark.

“Ummmmm I can’t recall being asked about it to be honest with you,” Clark responded.

“Why not?” Tur asked.

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask the prosecutors,” Clark said.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal offered by the Biden Department of Justice.

“Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes,” The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted. “As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.”

Clark said in a written statement: “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of failure to file tax payments when due. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Again, his inner circle continues to paint Hunter as the victim in all this, due to his “addiction.”

Earlier this week, Joe Biden and Jill Biden released a statement suggesting their son is a victim: “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” they said through White House spokesman Ian Sams.

The DOJ took five years to “investigate” a litany of crimes alleged against Hunter Biden only to concluded with two misdemeanors. Meanwhile, it took Special Counsel Jack Smith 6 months to hit for President Trump with a 37-count felony indictment.

No one is above the law. Yeah, right.

Hunter Biden attorney Chris Clark says he “can’t recall” investigators asking about his client’s laptop, and that he doesn’t know if the laptop was part of the investigation that resulted in the tax and gun charges. pic.twitter.com/UTWCh9g0lj — The Recount (@therecount) June 20, 2023

