Hunter Biden revelations near critical mass

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2022

Inquiring minds worldwide may have seen more than they want to about Hunter Biden’s exclusive and documented report on his family’s immoral and illegal personal and foreign entanglements. The one question frequently asked by our readers is: “Consequences?”

But that is only the tip of the iceberg. The Chinese Communist Party could care less. What about America?

Users of 4Chan who claimed to have hacked Hunter Biden’s iPhone account posted images and text messages involving drug use, money transfers, and guns.

But the leaked content getting the most attention in non-leftist media and social media is that, in his phone contact list, Hunter Biden apparently listed his father Joe Biden’s phone number under the name “Pedo Peter.”

The Washington Examiner reported that to prove the leak was legitimate, the 4Chan users posted links of the leaked content on the website which soon found their way to other social media platforms.

Screenshots leaked by 4Chan also revealed text messages shared with “Pedo Peter”.

The NY Post, the Marco Polo research group and the British press played an essential role once played by “journalists” in getting the word out about the “laptop from hell.”

New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan noted in a July 8 op-ed: “Biden’s adult children share a strange habit of leaving their most intimate communications, thoughts and confessions where anybody can find them. Hunter hasn’t denied the laptop is his; Ashley hasn’t denied the diary is hers. So why isn’t the media treating their contents as newsworthy?”

The New York Post reported in April that while sharing a YouTube video on email with his son, brother Jim, daughter-in-law Hallie, as well as his sister and longtime political strategist Valerie Biden Owens in October 2016, Joe Biden had used the pseudonym “Peter Henderson”, a fictional Soviet Union-era spy in several Tom Clancy novels who infiltrated the U.S. government.

It was previously reported that an extract from the personal diary of Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter, revealed that she took showers with her father, an act which Ashley described as inappropriate.

The 4Chan leak and mention of “Pedo Peter” was enough to stir social media and then some.

Joe Biden known to his family as Pedo Peter. pic.twitter.com/YXFdfm1Dyv — Stooge Report (brain cells matter) (@stooge_report) July 10, 2022

Hunter, the guy who searches for “12 year old girls” on f—–g XVideos.. calls Joe Biden Pedo Peter. Boiling tar and bags of feathers is looking mighty good to a lot of Americans right now. #pedopeter pic.twitter.com/ajvMvT78zV — 🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇱IHateFedsAndPeds🇮🇱🏳️‍⚧️ (@I_Hate_Peds) July 10, 2022

BREAKING: 4CHAN Hackers Have Reportedly Hacked #HunterBiden‘s iCloud Account & Copied It Completely! They Are Currently Going Through The Contents! pic.twitter.com/n5BFtJ4BiS — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) July 10, 2022

