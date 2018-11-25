Hungary says UN migration compact is attempt to ‘legalize illegal immigration’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2018

The United Nations migration compact is “totally unacceptable” and “represents a risk to the whole world,” Hungary’s foreign minister said.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in announcing his country will vote “no” on the UN agreement in Marrakesh in December, told the media that the “goal of the UN Global Compact for Migration is to legalize illegal immigration, which is totally unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of member states, including that of Hungary.”

The foreign minister said the UN is “making the same mistake as the European Union, which wants to base its own migration policy on mandatory resettlement quotas.” The UN pact “is more dangerous, however, because it is a global initiative, meaning it will have a greater effect than [European] policy, and represents a risk to the whole world.”

Szijjarto said the Hungarian government’s main issue with the compact is “whether or not it is mandatory, and in view of the fact that the document contains the word ‘obligation’ on eighty occasions, the claim that it only includes recommendations is a false one.”

“A legally not binding document would not prescribe the establishment of national action plans, and accordingly it is ‘clearer than day’ that, just like the originally voluntary mandatory quota, the Global Compact for Migration will become a point of reference, mandatory, and the basis for international judicial decisions,” Szijjarto said.

Dutch member of parliament and co-president of the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group Marcel de Graaff said that the UN compact is “declaring migration a human right.”

De Graaff also warned that the compact could be used as a basis for making criticism of mass migration illegal, saying: “One basic element of this new agreement is the extension of the definition of hate speech… Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense. Media outlets that give room to criticism of migration can be shut down.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the UN Migration Compact, saying there should be “no compromise” on global mass migration and condemned opposition as “nationalism in its purest form.”

If the UN compact passed “it will become impossible to criticize Merkel’s ‘welcome migrants’ politics without being at risk to be jailed for hate speech,” de Graaff added.

