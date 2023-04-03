How Alvin Bragg got himself on the George Soros radar screen

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2023

As New York state’s deputy attorney general from 2017 to 2018, Alvin Bragg oversaw the lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation. As a result of that case, a judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages and forced the shutdown of the foundation over allegations of misused funds.

Later, preparing to face off against other Democrats contending for Manhattan District Attorney in 2021, Bragg made a point of playing up his anti-Trump bona fides.

Highlighting those bragging rights was his get-Trump focus during his campaign for DA.

“I have investigated Trump and his children and held them accountable for their misconduct with the Trump Foundation,” he said. “I know how to follow the facts and hold people in power accountable.”

The New York Times noted that Bragg attempted to drill into voters’ minds that he had sued Trump and his administration “more than a hundred times.”

Bragg’s approach also caught the attention of the leftist mega campaign financier George Soros.

The racial justice Color Of Change PAC, which is backed by Soros, poured cash into Bragg’s campaign.

Soros made a $1 million donation to the Color Of Change PAC. In addition to Soros’s direct donation to the group, the leftist billionaire’s Open Society Policy Center donated $7 million to Color Of Change’s nonprofit organization in 2021.

In addition, several of Soros’s family members gave directly to Bragg’s campaign. Soros’s son Jonathan and daughter-in-law Jennifer Allan Soros, donated approximately $20,000 combined to Bragg.

In the district attorney’s race, Democrat candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein accused Bragg of having a political bone to pick with Trump and trying to use his aggressive posture toward Trump for political gain.

The Soros funds were huge in Bragg’s primary contest as he won by less than four percent over Farhadian Weinstein.

Bragg then cruised to victory in the general election, grabbing 83 percent of the vote in his win over Republican Thomas Kenniff.

It’s clear that Bragg “sees the relentless pursuit of Trump to be a winner with the only political constituency that matters to him: liberal Manhattan voters. He’ll play the case aggressively to the end, convinced it is a winner for him on his home turf, no matter what the outcome,” Judicial Watch chief investigative reporter Micah Morrison noted.

Bragg is also in pursuit of Trump ally Steve Bannon. In September, Bragg charged Bannon with fraud and money laundering in a scheme centered around fundraising to build a wall on the southern border. A trial date has been set for November. Bannon pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Soros is now attempting to distance himself from Bragg, insisting that the Manhattan DA wasn’t a “Soros-funded” candidate.

“As for Alvin Bragg, as a matter of fact, I did not contribute to his campaign and I don’t know him,” Soros told Semafor on Friday. “I think some on the right would rather focus on far-fetched conspiracy theories than on the serious charges against the former president.”

Trump seized on the Soros-Bragg nexus, calling Bragg “hand-picked and funded by George Soros.”

