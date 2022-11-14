Hilarious: Rush Limbaugh nailed virtue signaling way back in 1993

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2022

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was spot on in correctly predicting virtue signaling — 30 years ago.

In a video from 1993 that has resurfaced, Limbaugh is seen speaking to the camera and audience while wearing a number of colored ribbons on his lapel.

“Because I’m wearing these ribbons, I care more than any of you about anything,” Limbaugh said, adding that “these ribbons say so.”

For those not wearing the ribbons, Limbaugh says: “It means you’re a bigot, it means you’re a racist, it means you’re a sexist, it means you’re a homophobe. It probably means you’re a white guy, it probably means you’re a European, and you all are responsible for all of the ills of America.”

