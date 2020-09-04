He’s back: Fauci doesn’t want you to vote in person which is why that is important, explains Limbaugh

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2020

The Left is “hell-bent” on scaring Americans into staying away from the voting booth in November, radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

“Guess who’s back in the news, ladies and gentlemen? Dr. Fauci is back in the news. He is saying that the U.S. has an ‘unacceptably high’ level of COVID-19 cases going into fall,” Limbaugh said on his Sept. 3 broadcast.

Limbaugh noted: “Now, why all of a sudden is Dr. Fauci piping up? Let me explain it to you. They have to keep scaring you so that you will not go vote.”

The radio host said he has been “urging people all week to flood your polling places on Election Day. Actually show up and vote. It may not make any sense to you. It may sound like a, ‘What difference does it make?’ kind of thing. But I’m telling you, it’s the kind of thing… If you flood the zone, if you flood polling places, it is one of the greatest ways to combat election fraud.”

Showing up to vote in person “will do great damage” to the Left’s “efforts to cheat,” Limbaugh said. “And one of the ways they’re gonna try to cheat is to convince you not to show up and vote by scaring you. ‘COVID-19 could be awaiting you in your polling place!’ They have to keep scaring you. They have to do whatever they can to keep you from actually voting in person.”

Limbaugh continued: “That’s what Fauci is doing in saying that we have an unacceptably high level of COVID-19 cases going into the fall and pushing for people to exercise caution heading into the Labor Day weekend to prevent further surges. So a quick question: With all these people urging us all to wear the masks, why are the masks not stopping this?

“Why is keeping so many states shut down not stopping this? We’ve got Hawaii shut down. We’ve got all these blue states on the Left Coast shut down, to one degree or another. Social distancing! Why is none of what we are being told to do working? I don’t think that… I don’t think that it’s not working. I think it is working. They just want to make sure you don’t go vote, is what Fauci’s up to here.”

As for voting by mail, Limbaugh said “that’s easy as can be. You flood the zone. You don’t have to furnish any ID. That’s why the Democrats are pushing it. But they know that they’re at a distinct disadvantage if you, if our side shows up in person to vote. You know, go back to the Democrat convention. There’s Michelle Obama, Barack Hussein Obama, and they’re obsessed with you voting.”

“I do know that the Left is hell-bent on scaring you, dissuading you, and of course destroying Trump.”

