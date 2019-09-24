Hell no, he won’t go: Flynn attorney throws the book at Schiff

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2019

Michael Flynn’s attorney said he will not testify before the House Intelligence Committee because the committee chair, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, disregards ethics in his “theatrical demand” for Flynn to appear.

Sidney Powell said in a Sept. 23 letter that Flynn is invoking his rights under the Fifth Amendment to avoid being “paraded, harassed or disparaged” by Schiff and other Democrats on the committee, Rowan Scarborough reported for The Washington Times.

Schiff had demanded Flynn appear before the committee on Sept. 25.

Powell accused Schiff of a “disregard for propriety, professionalism, prior practices and ethics in your theatrical demand.”

Powell is mounting a vigorous effort in federal court to dismiss the case against Flynn. The former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in the Trump White House’s early days.

Related: Attorney: DOJ memo, other documents, exonerate Michael Flynn, September 12, 2019

Flynn admitted to lying about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions. He cooperated with the prosecution on a lobbying investigation unrelated to the 2016 election.

Powell accuses the Robert Mueller prosecution team of withholding evidence favorable to Flynn and has said she is seeking to have the case against him thrown out.

Schiff was a big proponent of the Democratic Party-financed Christopher Steele anti-Trump dossier. The dossier’s charges of a Trump election conspiracy proved unfounded.

The Mueller probe failed to establish an election conspiracy between Trump allies and Moscow.

Schiff, who took committee control in January, “has launched an investigation into nearly every aspect of President Trump’s life,” Scarborough noted.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments