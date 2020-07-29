Hearing from hell: Barr thought ‘I was the one who was supposed to be heard’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2020

Under the guise of discussing “oversight of the Department of Justice”, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee called Attorney General William Barr into a hearing on Tuesday in order to berate him.

Observers noted that Democrats on the panel, led by the New York congressman, Jerrold Nadler, who claims Antifa is a “myth,” constantly interrupted Barr throughout their spectacle.

“This is a hearing, I thought I was the one who was supposed to be heard,” Barr said at one point.

When petulant Democrats did allow Barr to speak, they didn’t like what he said.

“What makes me concerned for the country is that the leaders of one of our great two political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts,” the attorney general said.

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin noted: “Another congressional hearing, another Dem disaster. They planned a public hanging of the attorney general and spent weeks constructing their scaffold. He is corrupt, a liar, a toady, they and their media handmaidens assured us, and the House Judiciary Committee will reveal all.”

Barr instead, Goodwin wrote, “ate their lunch. Bill Barr, denied a meal break, feasted instead on a gaggle of Democratic amateurs.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, slammed the Democrats’ behavior at the hearing, saying “I don’t think we’ve ever had a hearing where the witness wasn’t allowed to respond to points made, questions asked, and attacks — attacks made. Not just in this hearing, not just in this committee, but in every committee I’ve been on. Particularly when you think about the fact that we have the attorney general of the United States here.”

“I want the attorney general to be able to have enough time to respond to accusations and questions asked him, and you guys not cut him off,” Jordan said.

Barr managed to remain calm for most of the hearing, but at one point during an exchange with Colorado Democrat Rep. Joe Neguse, Barr said: “I’m going to answer the damn question.”

During questioning by Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeline Dean, Barr asked her to explain a Department of Justice policy on the use of less-than lethal weapons. Dean couldn’t do it, and Barr burst out laughing.

The leftist media outlet Slate even admitted that Democrats stunk up the room:

Throughout the day, when Democratic representatives questioned Barr about specific allegations of abuse of power, they either quickly stepped over their own lines of questioning or interrupted Barr. This tactic may have been effective in preventing Barr from filibustering, but it did nothing to get any answers whatsoever from him.

Towards the end of the hearing, Barr asked Nadler for a five-minute break, which Nadler denied. After eventually relenting, Barr called him a “real class act.”

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross best summed up the hearing, tweeting: “That was an unmitigated shit show.”

Watch all, part — or none — of that show here:

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media