Health update: Masks failed, Pence evens score on public vaccination fails

December 18, 2020

After receiving the coronavirus vaccine on live television on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence noted that “hope is on the way.”

He did not lose consciousness like one nurse keen to assure the public by being vaccinated with the cameras rolling. https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2020/12/18/nurse-faints-while-talking-to-press-about-getting-covid-19-vaccine/amp/

The vice president, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were all administered the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people. It’s truly an inspiring day.”

Following some reports of vaccination failures, Pence said that he and the second lady “wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”

While Trump administration officials are saying the vaccine is paving the way for the end of the covid crisis, leftist officials and media continue to push for endless mask wearing, social distancing and lockdowns.

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and his transgender health secretary Rachel Levine have demanded for months that citizens in their state wear face masks. Wolf has even said the masks should be warn in homes.

But the masks failed, coronavirus case counts are up in Pennsylvania.

“And you’d think that would put to rest those silly notions that suggest throwing a cloth over one’s face can stop an invisibly teeny tiny virus from spreading — but of course, it won’t. It won’t because for most, for many in the political world, particularly in the left-leaning tyrannical side of the political world, the masks aren’t so much about citizen safety as they are about control,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Dec. 18.

“Here’s a clue to what the masks are actually doing, in Levine’s own words,” Chumley wrote.

“Wearing a mask shows that you care about others and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you,” Levine said in July.

Chumley noted: “Virtue signaling and obedience to government — those are the true purposes of face mask mandates.”

