Georgia state senator calls for emergency session to review ‘actions of DA Fani Willis’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 17, 2023

A state senator in Georgia has sent a letter to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp calling for an emergency session of the legislature to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore sent the letter requesting a special session which would be the first step in an impeachment proceeding against Willis. The DA convened a grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on racketeering charges.

Moore is also circulating a petition on his campaign website calling on people to support his calls for an emergency session.

“Corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis is potentially abusing her position of power by pursuing former President Donald J. Trump, and I am calling on my colleagues in the Georgia legislature to join me in calling for an emergency session to investigate and review her actions and determine if they warrant impeachment,” the petition Moore is circulating said.

“The politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system at the expense of taxpayers will not be tolerated,” the petition continued. “I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on. We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition.”

Moore, speaking on the Charlie Kirk Show on Thursday, said Willis’s indictment of Trump was “disgusting” and that he would not stand by to allow her to “persecute her political opponent to the tune of the death penalty.”

“We’re in a dire situation. After these indictments came out, I woke up, ate my biscuit, and I was like, ‘Is there a hair in my biscuit?’ I mean, this is disgusting. We have a district attorney using taxpayer money, using her government authority, to persecute her political opponent to the tune of the death penalty,” Moore said.

“I will not be a sitting senator in this state and potentially have the former president be executed in the state of Georgia,” he added.

When asked if he believed other state senators would push to investigate Willis, he said they would join him once they heard from their constituents.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

