Georgia Democrat Warnock’s estranged wife sheds light on his character

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2020

Raphael Warnock’s ability to worm his way out of an alleged domestic violence incident shows he’s a “great actor,” the Democrat Senate candidate’s estranged wife said.

Warnock is running for one of two contested Senate seats in Georgia against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The Georgia runoff elections will be held on Jan. 5.

In an incident caught on video earlier this year, Warnock denied to police that he had assaulted his wife, Ouleye Ndoye, with his car. She alleged that he ran over her foot. The two are in the process of getting a divorce.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight showed video of the aftermath of the incident in which Ndoye had called the police to report Warnock.

Ndoye told Atlanta police that Warnock ran over her foot during a dispute, “and all he cares about right now is his reputation.” She later told the officer, “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

In the video, a police officer approaches Warnock and his wife at an Atlanta residence.

“Did you run over her foot?” the officer can be heard asking Warnock.

“I don’t think so, I do not think so,” Warnock responds.

Warnock claimed that Ndoye stood in front of his car door to prevent him from closing the door.

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,” Warnock explained to the officer.

The incident, which took place on March 2, was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution report, the two had been arguing over whether Warnock would allow Ndoye to apply for passports so she could take their two children to her grandfather’s funeral in West Africa.

The officers then turn to Ndoye, who tells them that Warnock refused to talk to her.

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’ ” his wife said, choking back tears. “And I was like, ‘Just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral?’ And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.”

She said she thought he deliberately ran over her foot.

“Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?,” she said.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” she says to the officer. “I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”

Warnock scoffed at her account.

“I barely move, and all of a sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot. I don’t believe it,” he said.

Warnock was not charged, and police in a report obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution said medical officials didn’t find any visible signs of injury to his wife’s foot.

