Gen. Michael Flynn’s counsel to fellow Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2020

The silent majority must rise up to beat back the “dark forces” threatening the United States, Michael Flynn said.

“To the silent and currently indifferent majority: Wake up. America is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of America is at stake,” Flynn wrote in a June 29 op-ed for the Western Journal.

Michael Flynn was President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser.

“I was once told if we’re not careful, 2 percent of the passionate will control 98 percent of the indifferent 100 percent of the time,” Flynn wrote.

“I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth.”

The ultimate goal of the agitators rampaging through America’s cities is a socialist society, Flynn said.

“They are also intent on driving God out of our families, our schools and our courts. They are even seeking the very removal of God from our churches, essentially hoping to remove God from our everyday lives,” Flynn wrote.

“Remember, we will only remain united as ‘one nation under God.’ ”

The American rule of law and the law enforcement professionals who uphold it “are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history,” wrote Flynn, adding that the “passionate 2 percent appear to be winning.”

Flynn noted that “the art and exercise of self-governance require active participation by every American. And voting is only part of that active participation. Time and again, the silent majority have been overwhelmed by the ‘audacity and resolve’ of small, well-organized, passionate groups. It’s now time for us, the silent majority (the indifferent), to demonstrate both.”

Flynn noted a policewoman from Virginia had told him: “People don’t feel safe in their homes and our police force is so demoralized we cannot function as we should. In my 23 years with my department, I have never seen morale so low.”

Another woman from Mississippi told Flynn we need our leaders to “drop a forceful hammer. People are losing patience. It simply must be stopped! Laws MUST be enforced … no one is above the law.”

Flynn wrote: “Through smart, positive actions of resolute citizen-patriots, we can prevail. Always keep in mind that our enemy (these dark forces) invariably have difficulties of which we are ignorant.

“Our law enforcement professionals, from the dispatcher to the detective and from the cop to the commissioner, are a line of defense against the corrupt and the criminal. It is how we remain (for now) in a state of relatively peaceful existence.

“We must support them with all our being. They are not the enemy; they bring light to the darkness of night through their bravery and determination to do their jobs without fanfare and with tremendous sacrifice.

“The silent majority (the indifferent) tend to go the way of those leading them. We are not map- or mind-readers; we are humans fraught with all the hopes and fears that flesh is heir to. We must not become lost in this battle. We must resoundingly follow our God-given common sense.

“Seek the truth, fight for it in everything that is displayed before you. Don’t trust the fake news or false prophets; trust your instincts and your common sense. Those with a conscience know the difference between right and wrong, and those with courage will always choose the harder right over the easier wrong.”

