Father of Jay Bishop: ‘Last night my son was brutally murdered by communists in Portland. He did not deserve that!’

A man participating in a Pro-Trump car caravan in Portland, Oregon, Saturday night was shot to death during a clash with political leftists, the victim’s father said.

“Last night my son was brutally murdered by communists in Portland. He did not deserve that!” Stephen Bishop said of his slain son, Jay Bishop, in a fundraising post on Fundly.com. “Please help us bury him with the dignity deserved by true patriots! Thank you and god bless you all!”

The shooting in the chest took place about 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time Saturday night, and was witnessed live by some watching video feeds.

“I was watching a live video feed of the riots when I personally saw the guy execute Jay Bishop,” wrote Julie Jackson-Steele on Facebook. “There was no fight, just a coldblooded murder right before my eyes last night. America, the news media is lying to us! These are not peaceful protests.”

