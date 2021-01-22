Donald J. Trump Highway: For MAGA fans, Florida is new capital

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2021

A Florida state representative has proposed renaming a 481-mile highway that connects the state capital Tallahassee to Miami after President Donald Trump.

“This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway,’ This great highway runs through the heartland of Florida in the state that President Trump calls home,” state Rep. Anthony Sabatini wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Florida is now officially “Trump Headquarters” where the “Make America Great Again” movement that started in 2015 will continue its mushroom cloud impact on the nation’s political landscape and beyond.

“Florida is really the perfect place to be the new HQ of the MAGA movement and a launching pad for the president’s next endeavor,” former top aide Stephen Miller told veteran Washington journalist Paul Bedard who cited a blueprint for future operations.

“Initially, the plan is to play a role in the 2022 midterm elections, recruiting candidates to run in key House and Senate races and likely in Republican primaries against sitting members who voted to impeach Trump. After that, and should he decide not to run in 2024, Trump wants to play the role of “kingmaker” and help choose the GOP nominee. He’s also looking at building a “Patriot Party.”

Political consultant and former Trump campaign Florida fundraiser Blair Brandt suggested Trump may even pull up stakes in New York City, his hometown.

“I think symbolically and practically, there’s no reason for them to be dealing with hostile agencies, attorneys generals, governors, and mayors up there when they have so much support and love down here. If they’re going to stimulate an economy right now with the types of jobs, revenues, and exposure they bring to an area, it should be in a place that kind of has their back and is more of a free, deregulated, and conservative environment with strong Republican leadership,” he told Bedard who currently writes for the Washington Examiner.

Sabatini told the Orlando Sentinel that he chose Route 27 because it passes through Lake County, his home district.

“It’s one of the most historic highways and one of the longest highways which goes through pretty much the whole state,” Sabatini said. “I just think it’s a pretty good choice.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini wrote on a Twitter post on Tuesday.

After departing Washington on Jan. 20, Trump traveled by motorcade from a Florida airport to his private club Mar-a-Lago.

A large crowd turned out to welcome Trump to his new home state.

“We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him,” Anita Bargas, who traveled from Texas, told WLPG.

“For the most part, it’s just a somber but at the same time celebratory moment for us to welcome him back home,” Trump supporter Iam Hedendal added.

“We want to show him he’s not alone,” Daniel Rakus, a 65-year-old Palm Beach resident, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He did a great job. We support him. President Trump knows we had his back from the very beginning, and he proved that he had our back.”

Lisa Beche, 53, a Boca Raton resident, added, “He is one of the best. For four years, we were listened to. We were heard.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media